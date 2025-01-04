Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja slams nepotism in Bollywood, claims opportunities rotates only among group of star kids: ‘Ek hi actor ko…’

Bollywood legend Govinda has made an indelible mark with his many hit films. His wife, Sunita Ahuja, known for her candid and bold remarks, recently took a stand against nepotism and groupism in the industry. She expressed her concerns about opportunities being limited to a select group of star kids and revealed that their daughter, Tina Ahuja, is eager to work but isn’t being given the chances. Sunita also questioned how many times audiences will keep seeing the same actors, emphasizing the need for fresh faces and equal opportunities for all.

In a recent interview with Hindi Rush, Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja opened up about their daughter Tina Ahuja's eagerness to work in the industry. She expressed Tina’s strong desire to pursue a career and emphasized that she is ready for opportunities.

She said, “Aap log mauka toh do kaam karne ka. Nepotism band karo na. Dusre logon ko bhi kaam karne ka mauka do.” (Give people a chance to work. Stop nepotism. Give others a chance to work too).

Sunita also expressed frustration with the industry's nepotism, highlighting that opportunities are often confined to a specific group of star kids. She emphasized the need for equal chances for others, pointing out that many talented individuals outside these circles are waiting for their chance to shine. According to her, if you're part of a group, you get all the work, but if you're outside, you're often overlooked.

In her interview, Sunita Ahuja further expressed her concerns about the industry's favoritism towards star kids. She mentioned that while some argue that nepotism is rampant, there are many talented individuals waiting for opportunities, yet they're not given a chance. She added, “Aap log ek hi group mein kaam karte ho. Sabko mauka do.” (You all work in one group. Give everyone a chance).

She called for a more inclusive approach where children from regular families also get a fair shot. According to Sunita, it's not just about the group of star kids continuing to get work. She highlighted that the current group might eventually fade, and when that happens, what will happen to the industry?

She emphasized the need for fresh faces and urged that new talent should be given an opportunity to shine. She said, “Abhi ek hi actor ko aap kitni baar dekhoge.” (How many times will you see the same actor?).

Meanwhile, Tina Ahuja made her Bollywood debut in 2015 with the romantic comedy Second Hand Husband. She also showcased her talent in the music videos Milo Na Tum (2019) and Driving Me Crazy (2020).

