EXCLUSIVE: Here's why Nawazuddin Siddiqui refuses to take credit for Ranveer Singh's act after training him in Band Baaja Baaraat

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the most versatile actors in the industry. He recently made headlines for all the right reasons after his film Costao was released. He has been in the industry for over a decade now and has given us some of the most memorable movies and series. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the actor opened up on training Ranveer Singh for his debut film Band Baaja Baaraat. However, he declined to take credit for Singh's impeccable acting skills as he believes acting can never be taught.

Advertisement

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Nawazuddin Siddiqui was asked about training Ranveer Singh for his first film Band Baaja Baaraat, and he agreed, saying, “Kuch waqt ke liye kiya tha.” (I did for some time).

The Costao actor further recalls training Ranveer Singh in 2010, unaware that just two years later, he’d star in the record-breaking Gangs of Wasseypur. He said, “Aesa kabhi nahi socha tha. Mein toh ek tarah se workshop lene wala banda hogaya tha ki koi kisiko actor banna hai, launch hona hai toh mein hu. Workshop karte the hum log sab actors ke saath.”

(I never thought about it. I had become someone who would conduct workshops. If someone wanted to become an actor or get launched, I was the go-to person. We used to do workshops with all the actors).

When further asked if he will take the credit for Ranveer Singh’s impeccable acting skills, Nawazuddin said, “Acting kabhi sikhayi nahi ja sakti. Koi pudiya nahi hai. Aap ko khud ko find out karna padta hai. Uske andar khud ki kabiliyat thi. Han aap ko raasta dikhaya ja sakta hai ki iss taraf se bhi jaya jaa sakta hai. Lekin jana toh aap ko hi padega na.”

Advertisement

(Acting can’t be taught. It’s not some magic potion. You have to discover it within yourself. He had his own talent. Yes, you can be shown a path, that you can go this way too, but in the end, you have to walk it yourself).

For more such news, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

Have you watched Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Costao yet? Cast your vote below and let us know! Yes No

ALSO READ: Costao on OTT: Where to watch Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer high-octane drama online