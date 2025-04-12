Costao on OTT: Where to watch Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer high-octane drama online

Over the past decades, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has played several off-beat characters. The actor, who has explored almost all the genres, is returning to the biopic space with his upcoming film, Costao. The high-octane drama guarantees to take the audience on a captivating ride, telling the real-life story of late customs officer, Costao Fernandes. Excited to see him in a new avatar? Read on to know where the movie can be watched online.

Advertisement

On April 11, 2025, Nawazuddin Siddiqui impressed his fans with the poster of his upcoming drama film, Costao. The official Instagram handle of Zee5 released the first look of the ace actor in the upcoming movie, sending fans into a frenzy. It was also revealed that the movie will exclusively premiere on Zee5. “Before they called him a hero, they called him guilty. #Costao took on Goa’s smuggling network with nothing but grit and guts. Coming soon on #ZEE5,” stated the streaming giant.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Costao to premiere on Zee5:

The streaming platform also dropped snippets from the upcoming entertainer, declaring what the audience can expect from the film. The multiple slides showcase the struggles of the character who exposed a gold smuggling operation. The first slide read ‘Bravery comes at a cost.’ It was followed by the character lying on a road after what seems like an accident. ‘Courage comes at a cost,’ it read.

Advertisement

Sharing the snippets, the makers penned, “A hero with no cape - just a white uniform, unshakable courage, and the will to stand for what is right. This is #Costao‘s extraordinary story.”

Apart from the Sacred Games actor, the film also stars Priya Bapat, Hussain Dalal, Kishore Kumar, and others. Helmed by Sejal Shah, it is produced by Vinod Bhanushali. In the official synopsis of the film, the team revealed that it’s inspired by the life experiences of Mr. Costao Fernandes, a principled customs officer from Goa. The movie follows his daring solo mission in the 1990s that successfully disrupted the largest gold smuggling attempt into India.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will next be seen in Raat Akeli Hein 2.

ALSO READ: Nawazuddin Siddiqui feels proud as his daughter Shora performs at Majesty Theatre’s play Beauty and the Beast