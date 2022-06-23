Exclusive: With Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan, Vikram Vedha to be a brand new film: Directors Pushkar-Gayathri

The dynamic director duo Pushkar-Gayathri gave us a masterpiece, Vikram Vedha. The Tamil neo-noir action thriller featured Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi as lead actors. Vikram Vedha will have a Hindi adaptation of the same name headlined by Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan. Pushkar-Gayathri, also the makers of the remake version, reveal to us that they have 'not tampered much' with the story.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Pushkar opens on making a few changes as the backdrop will be a bit different than what it was in the OG. "In terms of story, we have not tampered too much. Of course, there has been a large part of localisation happened with the place we have set in. Above and beyond that, specifically for us what is on the script is that 50 percent and the remaining 50 percent is what the actors bring onto the page."

Gayathri adds, "When we have a new set of actors doing this, Vikram Vedha is going to be a brand new film." There's been an immense buzz among the moviegoers ever since the first look posters were unveiled. Well, the creators Pushkar-Gayathri reveal that the audience has to wait a bit more to see what's next in-store.

"The promotional material will start coming out very very soon. Dates are not locked for teaser and trailer, but we are on it and will be announced soon," shares Pushkar as fans wait to catch glimpses of the much-awaited action-thriller.

It is our script, so we thought we will only do it otherwise remakes are not exciting for us. director duo Pushkar-Gayathri

For the unversed, in the original version, Sethupathi played Vedha with unmatchable swag and Madhavan as Vikram looked stylish. Pushkar and Gayathri's screenplay, well-defined characters and the flawless performances of the cast were the highlights of the OG version.

"I think we stayed away from remakes for quite some time but this was something we didn't want to give it to somebody else for the remake. It is our script, so we thought we will only do it otherwise remakes are not exciting for us. But now, we are excited to be working with such competent actors (Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan)," said Gayathri who along with her husband-director was initially very firm about not remaking any of their films.

Vikram Vedha is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series Films and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks and YNOT Studios Production.

Vikram Vedha, the Hindi remake, is slated to release on September 30, 2022!

Also Read| Vijay Sethupathi's Malayalam film 19 (1) (a) First Look poster with Nithya Menen is intriguing; Check it out

In the meantime, their Tamil series Suzhal-The Vortex, which released on Amazon Prime Video, has been making a mark not only in the country but also across the world. Along with the filmmakers Bramma and Anucharan M, the creators and writers of the series Pushkar and Gayathri, the cast and crew are also receiving accolades from all the quarters.