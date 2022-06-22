Vikram Vedha: Radhika Apte on working with Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in the film; EXCLUSIVE VIDEO

Radhika Apte and Vikrant Massey starrer, Forensic, premiers on June 24 on ZEE5, and in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla recently, the actors opened up about this Vishal Furia directorial, and about their upcoming movies too. Radhika spoke about her next Vikram Vedha, which features Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles. Vikrant too expressed his excitement for the film. “I am really excited for Vikram Vedha actually. Ofcourse I am excited about my film (Mumbaikar), but I am very excited about Vikram Vedha. I guess they were shooting right next to my house in Madh a couple of days ago,” shares Vikrant.

Radhika informs that she finished shooting for her portion a month ago. “I like the original as well, and I love the directors (Pushkar–Gayathri). They are really lovely to work with and they are so nice. I have never met a couple like them before, like genuinely. They are something else. Hrithik and I had very little to shoot with, but I had a great time with him. Saif and I, this is our third project together. I am really happy to be a part of the film,” says Radhika.

She adds that she and Saif Ali Khan have a similar sense of humour too. “We are very different people, Saif and I - very different. But we do. Not the same, but we get each other’s sense of humour, and I find him hilarious, I find him very funny. So we got along really well, this time because we had more to work together. Sacred Games we barely had much to do and Baazaar also,” Radhika concludes.

To see the full interview, watch the below video:

