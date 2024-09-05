EXCLUSIVE: 'Hum logo ko ho sakta hai gaali pade', Amar Kaushik shares what he told writer Niren Bhatt when they started working on Stree 2

Amar Kaushik is running very high on the giant success of his recent release Stree 2 starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, apart from a huge ensemble cast. The film is heading towards becoming the highest grossing Indian film in Hindi, in India. To celebrate the same, Amar Kaushik graced Pinkvilla with an interview of his, where he talked about how he feels after delivering an all time blockbuster, the challenges he faced while filming Stree 2, his future movie projects and more.

Director Amar Kaushik Reveals That At One Point In Time, Everyone Had Given Up On The Sequel Of Stree 2

In an exclusive Pinkvilla interview with Himesh Mankad, Amar Kaushik was asked about how he went about the sequel of Stree, with the kind of baggage he had on himself to deliver. Stree, back in 2018, was a blockbuster that took everyone by surprise. Gradually, the film gained more popularity thanks to a solid run on television and digital. The characters in the film became household names. Amar Kaushik answered saying, "All actors, at one point in time had given up on the possibility of the sequel. With the kind of love that they had received, they were like will we get the same sort of love again? There was a fear that the validation of the first part could also go away. I knew it from day one that it is going to be a lot of pressure."

Amar Kaushik Recalls Telling His Writer Niren Bhatt To Prepare Himself For Abuses, Even Before Starting Work On Stree 2

Amar continued saying that the part 2 primarily came because of the demand of the audiences. He prepared his writer Niren for abuses being hurled at them following the release of Stree 2, before hand. He then told him to forget that there is a film called Stree and that they are making a completely original film with the same characters. He also told him that they had to work on the film like its their first film. The writing work on the movie began in Manali when Amar was simultaneously working on Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga.

Amar Kaushik Shares How He Will Go About His Work Following Stree 2's Massive Success

Stree 2 is now an all time blockbuster and everyone associated with the film can take a sigh of relief. Amar has confirmed that the part 3 won't take as long as part 2 took. He has his hands full with a lot of films that he is either creatively involved in, or is a co-producer of. The next film that he is some way involved in is Akshay Kumar's Sky Force. In a month's time, he will decide what he will work on next as a director. There are numerous options like Bhediya 2, Stree 3 or another film part of Maddock's Horror Comedy Universe.

