Stree 2 Box Office Collections Day 21: Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer shows remarkable hold; Adds Rs 5.40 crore on 3rd Wednesday

Stree 2 directed by Amar Kaushik and starring Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Tamannaah Bhatia, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee and others is showing a remarkable hold in its 3rd week at the box office. Stree 2 collected Rs 5.40 crore on 3rd Wednesday and that is similar to how much the movie did on its 20th day, that is the 3rd Tuesday. The 21 day cume stands at a little over Rs 494 crore and it will enter the Rs 500 crore club on its 4th Friday.

Stree 2 Remains Flat On 21st Day At The Box Office; Collects A Remarkable Rs 5.40 Crore

Stree 2, with the sort of hold that it is observing, might just become the highest grossing Indian film of all time in Hindi in India, although more can be said seeing its hold over the next couple of weeks. Talking about worldwide collections, Stree 2 has collected Rs 700 crore gross and the target for the movie will be to do slightly over Rs 800 crore. This will put the Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer in the 4th position in the list of highest grossing Indian films worldwide in Hindi, only behind Jawan, Pathaan and Animal, and just ahead of Baahubali 2.

Stree 2 Is Among The Most Profitable Indian Films Ever

Stree 2 is looking to have a global theatrical share of roughly Rs 350 crore and the non-theatrical share should be around Rs 175 crore. With total recoveries of Rs 525 crore against a budget of Rs 125 crore including publicity and advertising, the producers are looking to make Rs 400 crore on the movie. This sort of profit hasn't been seen in Bollywood, ever. As about pan-Indian films, only Baahubali 2 and KGF 2 have seen these sort of profits in the past.

The Day Wise Nett India Box Office Collections Of Stree 2 Are As Under:

Day India Net Collections Extended Week 1 with previews Rs 292 crore Week 2 Rs 140 crore 3rd Friday Rs 9 crore 3rd Saturday Rs 16 crore 3rd Sunday Rs 20 crore 3rd Monday Rs 6.50 crore 3rd Tuesday Rs 5.40 crore 3rd Wednesday Rs 5.40 crore Total Rs 494.30 crore net in 21 days in India

About Stree 2

Stree 2 continues from where Stree ends. The slogans on the walls of Chanderi change from 'O Stree Kal Aana' (Oh woman, come tomorrow) to 'O Stree Raksha Karna' (Oh woman, please protect us). This time around, there is a new ghost in the form of Sar-Kata (The one with a cut head), who abducts women with modern thoughts and beliefs. Vicky (Rajkummar Rao) and his friends come together to find and fight the headless ghost who holds even more power than Stree. To help Vicky and his friends out, there's a woman (Shraddha Kapoor) who Vicky really loves.

What is the truth of the woman that Vicky really loves? Will Vicky, along with his gang, be able to defeat Sar-Kata? What does the future hold for the people of Chanderi? Watch Stree 2 to find out.

Stree 2 In Theatres

Stree 2 plays at a theatre near you, now. The movie's tickets can be booked online or from the box office. Have you watched the horror-comedy yet?

