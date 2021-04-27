EXCLUSIVE: John Abraham helps Harshvardhan Rane bag an actioner which goes on floors from December

John teams up with Nilesh Sahay to produce an action packed thriller. Says, Harshvardhan Rane has the perfect balance to be a serious player in action. Details

Pinkvilla previously reported that John Abraham and Bhushan Kumar are teaming up to produce a film featuring Harshvardhan Rane in lead. We also revealed that the premise of the film is set in London and the film is ready to roll from the month of June. It’s a romantic thriller, and the preproduction work is underway. And now, we have learnt that the actor is has helped Harshvardhan to bag another film, this time around, an action-packed thriller slated to go on floors by year end.

It will be produced by Nilesh Sahay (John too might come on board as producer eventually), who is at present busy with the post production of his next, Squad – the launch pad of Rinzing Denzongpa. John Abraham confirms the development and says, “There are very few who understand action the way Nilesh does. I have seen parts of Squad and he has delivered what he promised. I suggested Harsh, as he has the perfect balance to be serious player in the action genre. He will blow everyone away.”

The actioner is set to go on floors around the month of December. Nilesh shares, “John has one of the biggest fan base in action genre and I take his suggestions very seriously, I have interacted with Harsh and he has a lot of pent up range, which I plan to unleash and show people he is all set for action.” While the filmmaker is producing and directing Squad, he isn’t sure if will be come on board to direct this yet untitled film too. “All I can say is it’s an out and out action with non stop adrenaline rush.”

Harshvardhan Rane too is looking forward to this film. “I have found a filmmaker who lives, breathes and eats action. He is the rare few who wants to take audience on a different ride. I was blown away by Nilesh’s vision on the subject and looking forward to take the audience on an unforgettable ride.”

