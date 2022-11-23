Alia Bhatt reveals her obsession with ‘weight and body’ took a toll on her; Shares THIS advice for young women

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has come a long way in her acting career. She made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s film Student Of The Year in 2012. The film also starred Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan. At the time of the film’s release, Alia was just 19 years old. In past interviews, she had mentioned that she lost weight before she forayed into Bollywood. Now, in a recent interview with Marie Claire, Alia revealed that having entered the film industry at such a young age, her obsession with her body and weight took a toll on her.

Speaking to Marie Claire, Alia said that she stepped into the film industry when she was just 17 and that she heard conversations around her pertaining to how one should look. “You think that’s the way it’s supposed to be. And it took a bit of a toll on me in terms of my obsession with my body and my weight,” she said. She further revealed that it took a lot of work to be kinder to her body and that she is actually in the best place she has ever been and has never felt more comfortable and happier with her body.

Alia Bhatt advises young women to be kinder to themselves

When asked about the advice she would like to give young women, Alia Bhatt said that they should focus on being healthy internally, and not obsess over the way they look superficially. “It’s not about every little splodge of skin on your body. You can’t be squishing it and thinking, This is an issue. That is an issue,” she said. Alia added that there have been days when she has struggled with it too. “I’m saying, if you pick on yourself first, then you’re inviting every other [person’s] negative thoughts towards your body,” she said.

She advised women to feel confident and have an appreciation for themselves so that nothing that others say can bother them. “Stay active, eat good foods. Eat crap as well, if you want. Because if that’s something that you want to do on a particular day, please go ahead and do it. You have one life, so just enjoy it as much as possible,” said Alia.