EXCLUSIVE: Kangana Ranaut on family's reaction to buying the 48 cr bungalow: They felt I'm wasting my money

Inside Kangana Ranaut's eco-friendly plastic-free bungalow office, which costs ₹48 crore! Take the virtual tour with Kangana Ranaut as she opens up on getting the bungalow and how her family reacted to her decision; watch full video inside.

started off with a meagre Rs 1500 when she started her journey in Bollywood. Today, she has managed to build an empire of her own. Adding to that is her latest possession - a beautiful office space situated in Pali Hill, Bandra, Mumbai. The three storeyed bungalow has been bought and renovated by the Queen actress, according to her own taste and creative genius. The plush bungalow will also be the office space for her newly launched production house and studio Manikarnika Films. She did a photoshoot at the same space for a leading lifestyle and decor magazine, before the lockdown had happened.

While the industry is in a state of lockdown, Kangana who's currently in her Manali house (which is equally beautiful and magestic), takes us on a virtual tour of the office space and reveals what it took for her to get this properly in place. When you ask her about where it stemmed from, she immediately answers, "The idea was to build my own studio. But in between, some of my films hadn't work, like Rangoon and Simran. It's actually a very expensive property in the heart of Mumbai. It's a bungalow, not a flat. So it took a setback, but then after Manikarnika, things changed again and I could rebuild it the way I wanted to. I could have done the basic thing and moved in."

But having such a huge property was a risk of its own. Kangana said she was reminded of the same by her family members and close associates. "Everyone told me you could have worked anywhere else. Why don't you just rent an apartment instead? I told them I can't go to those glass chambers where there's no life. I need organic fabric, plants around me. My family was like: yeh itni sari demands leke direction mein struggle karne ja rahi hai. My sister is like, she's a diva, tum struggling director ho?" she laughs out loud.

Nevertheless, she does agree that everyone around her had their own reservations but eventually, she went ahead and had done up the place the way she wanted it to be. "My CA told me why are you putting the money in this property? Usually, the studio that is backing the project they give you a place to work and the rent for it. He's asked me to put my money in bonds, or in a restaurant where there would be 40-50 lakhs rent eventually. So there was a group of people from my parents to my CA and my sister who were after my life. So going against the family never really stops. And I was like, 'Can I just do what I want to do?' They felt I'm wasting my money. It was a challenge and I still feel that going forward, I will figure it if it was a good investment or not."

Take the virtual tour of her plush property right here. Watch the full video!

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×