EXCLUSIVE: Kangana Ranaut on Rhea Chakraborty's arrest: She should expose everyone now

Rhea Chakraborty, the prime accused in Sushant Singh Rajput's case, has been officially arrested by the NCB in the alleged drug angle. Reacting to this, Kangana Ranaut spoke to Pinkvilla and expressed her stance.

Sushant Singh case has taken a new turn and after three days of interrogation, Rhea Chakraborty has reportedly been taken into NCB custody. is constantly putting forth her views on the untimely death of Sushant Singh Rajput. The actress has now reacted to her arrest and she says that its time now Rhea should speak up. "I always said Rhea is just a scape goat, she may be a small-time gold digger or druggie but now she should reveal the names of master minds behind Sushant’s epic fall, who finished his career? Who snatched his films? Who ruined his reputation and to top it all who gave him drugs? She should expose everyone now or else it will be too late," Kangana said.

When the Supreme Court had directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate the death of Sushant, Kangana had expressed her happiness. She had told us, "My happiness knows no boundaries right now because for the first time I feel a sense of collective consciousness like collectively every individual has made it happen and how everyone stood up for Sushant. The way outsiders are treated or the less privileged ones, who get the raw deal. But in this case, the entire globe supported and not just India."

I always said Rhea is just a scape goat, she may be a small-time gold digger or druggie but now she should reveal the names of master minds behind Sushant’s epic fall, who finished his career? Who snatched his films? Who ruined his reputation and to top it all who gave him drugs? She should expose everyone now or else it will be too late Kangana Ranaut The actress has been standing up for Sushant right from the start. She had even shared a video where she called out an award show for not acknowlegding Sushant's films like Chhichhore and giving all awards to Gully Boy. The actress has been vocal about her support for 'Justice for Sushant' right from the start and now, as Rhea has been arrested by the NCB in connection with the drug angle, she urged her to expose everyone.

