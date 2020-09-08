  1. Home
  2. entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Kangana Ranaut on Rhea Chakraborty's arrest: She should expose everyone now

Rhea Chakraborty, the prime accused in Sushant Singh Rajput's case, has been officially arrested by the NCB in the alleged drug angle. Reacting to this, Kangana Ranaut spoke to Pinkvilla and expressed her stance.
83708 reads Mumbai Updated: September 8, 2020 04:40 pm
Kangana Ranaut,Sushant Singh Rajput,Rhea Chakraborty,ExclusivesEXCLUSIVE: Kangana Ranaut on Rhea Chakraborty's arrest: She should expose everyone now
  • 5
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Sushant Singh case has taken a new turn and after three days of interrogation, Rhea Chakraborty has reportedly been taken into NCB custody. Kangana Ranaut is constantly putting forth her views on the untimely death of Sushant Singh Rajput. The actress has now reacted to her arrest and she says that its time now Rhea should speak up. "I always said Rhea is just a scape goat, she may be a small-time gold digger or druggie but now she should reveal the names of master minds behind Sushant’s epic fall, who finished his career? Who snatched his films? Who ruined his reputation and to top it all who gave him drugs? She should expose everyone now or else it will be too late," Kangana said. 

When the Supreme Court had directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate the death of Sushant, Kangana had expressed her happiness. She had told us, "My happiness knows no boundaries right now because for the first time I feel a sense of collective consciousness like collectively every individual has made it happen and how everyone stood up for Sushant. The way outsiders are treated or the less privileged ones, who get the raw deal. But in this case, the entire globe supported and not just India."

I always said Rhea is just a scape goat, she may be a small-time gold digger or druggie but now she should reveal the names of master minds behind Sushant’s epic fall, who finished his career? Who snatched his films? Who ruined his reputation and to top it all who gave him drugs? She should expose everyone now or else it will be too late
Kangana Ranaut

The actress has been standing up for Sushant right from the start. She had even shared a video where she called out an award show for not acknowlegding Sushant's films like Chhichhore and giving all awards to Gully Boy. The actress has been vocal about her support for 'Justice for Sushant' right from the start and now, as Rhea has been arrested by the NCB in connection with the drug angle, she urged her to expose everyone. 

Also Read|Rhea Chakraborty arrested by NCB after 3 days of interrogation, to undergo medical tests

Credits :Pinkvilla

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora test POSITIVE for COVID-19
Happy Birthday Mira Rajput: Take a look at her most RAVISHING appearances
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Sandip Ssingh’s chats to Rhea’s probe at NCB
Alaya F reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day: Diet, fitness & hobbies
Taimur Ali Khan, Ananya Panday to Sara Ali Khan, star kids who have been trolled on social media
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty summoned by NCB
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Showik Chakraborty arrested by NCB
Raja Kumari on dream BTS collab, staying away from fake views and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara
Teachers’ Day 2020: Big B to Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood actors who essayed the role of teachers onscreen
Ankita Lokhande continues to fight for SSR: Here are her 5 posts after his demise that stole hearts
Kriti Sanon’s stylist Sukriti Grover gets candid on styling Kriti & Kartik Aaryan, Diet Sabya & more
Anonymous 31 minutes ago

If Mumbai police has an iota of self respect they will arrest everyone! Arresting a small time drug user is of no use if they can’t catch the big users and enablers. In the mean time Sarah Ali Khan is prancing around town with no concern after using Sushant to fly on a private jet ( which she clearly couldn’t afford)- why aren’t people calling her a user or gold digger? Bizarre world

Anonymous 38 minutes ago

Rhea khud ko bachane ne liye Bollywood ppl ka naam bol rahi hai.

Anonymous 47 minutes ago

First summon Drugbir Kapoor,always high on drugss

Anonymous 50 minutes ago

They should arrest Salman,Sanjay,Ranbir Kapoor, Mahesh Bhatt, Sooraj,Suzzane Khan,Aditya.. and half of Bollywood Drug Mafia

Anonymous 50 minutes ago

They should arrest Salman,Sanjay,Ranbir Kapoor, Mahesh Bhatt, Sooraj,Suzzane Khan,Aditya.. and half of Bollywood Drug Mafia

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement