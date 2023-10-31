EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Deol and Abbas Mustan team up for an action thriller; Vishal Rana to produce

With the blockbuster success of Gadar 2, the tides have changed for Sunny Deol as the 65-year-old mass hero has become one of the most sought-after actors in Hindi Cinema. Pinkvilla had previously reported that the makers of Ramayana are keen to have him on board to play the part of Lord Hanuman in the epic. While those conversations continue to happen, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Sunny Deol has signed a big-budget action thriller with producer, Vishal Rana, which will be directed by Abbas Mustan.

Sunny Deol and Abbas Mustan gear up for FIRST collaboration

According to sources close to the development, after calling it a wrap on director Rajkumar Santoshi’s Lahore: 1947, Sunny Deol will start shooting for the yet-untitled action thriller with Abbas Mustan. “Sunny and Abbas Mustan have been discussing a project for a while now and things have fallen in place. It’s a big-scale action thriller with typical twists and turns that the maverick director duo is known for. It is currently in the pre-production stage and will go on floors in the first quarter of 2024,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that apart from Sunny, the script warrants the presence of four more seasoned actors. “The casting is underway,” informed the source.

The film will be produced by Vishal Rana under his banner Echelon Productions and hit the big screen by the end of next year. “Abbas Mustan have worked with Bobby Deol in multiple films and this would be their first stint with Sunny Deol. Vishal has got together this dynamic force and is set to put it in motion soon,” the source added.

Sunny Deol to wrap up Lahore: 1947 before Abbas Mustan’s next

Sunny is all set to shoot for Lahore: 1947 over the next 4 months, which is a partition drama, produced by Aamir Khan. He is discussing several other scripts too, which include a film with Mythri Productions, Ramayana, and the Border sequel. However, none of them are on the paper at the moment. Interestingly, Sunny is shooting for a social drama for Vishal Rana at the moment, which could be released in the first half of 2024. The Abbas Mustan directorial will mark their second collaboration. More details are awaited. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Hrithik Roshan to wrap up Siddharth Anand's Fighter today; 87 day journey comes to an end