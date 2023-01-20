EXCLUSIVE: ‘Lahore: 1947 with Sunny Deol will be bigger than Ghayal, Ghatak & Damini,’ says Rajkumar Santoshi

Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi have worked together on few of the most iconic films of Indian Cinema – Ghayal, Damini and Ghatak. Back in the 90s, the two were touted to one of the most successful and lethal actor – director duo, with demands from the producers to team up often. Since the release of Ghatak, the two tried to collaborate on multiple subjects, but things just didn’t fall in place. After 26 years, Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol are all set to reunite on an epic partition drama titled Lahore: 1947.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Rajkumar Santoshi, who is presently gearing up for the release of Gandhi Godse, confirmed the development saying, “Yes, my immediate next film is called Lahore: 1947. It’s set against the backdrop of partition with Sunny Deol in lead.” The filmmaker is excited for the reunion and promises a hard-hitting film. "Sunny and I were trying to make a film for a long time but nothing worked out. But now, I am confident that this film will be bigger than Ghayal, Damini and Ghatak,” he smiles.

Lahore: 1947 is present in the preproduction stage and is slated to go on floors on March 1 in Mumbai. “If everything goes as planned, we will take the film on floors from March 1 in Mumbai. We will be creating Lahore City in a studio. The set is a part of the story and a large chunk of film will be shot on this set. It’s a very ambitious film,” he sighs, quick to call it his dream project. “This is my dream. I have been planning to make it for the last 10 years and the things have finally fallen into place.” The high octane partition drama will be wrapped up by the month of May. “I plan to wrap up Lahore: 1947 by May and then proceed to it’s post production. I have also planned a comedy film on the lines of Andaaz Apna Apna, which is titled Ada Apni Apni. I want to roll it from November,” he shares.

Rajkumar Santoshi is working on a script for both Salman Khan & Aamir Khan

Apart from the aforementioned two films, Rajkumar Santoshi is in the process of writing subjects for the two mighty Khan’s, Salman and Aamir. Giving an update on his probable film with Aamir, Santoshi said, “Aamir is a very good friend of mine and I really respect him as an actor and a person. He sticks to the roots and really likes me. There’s a story, there’s a subject which I have developed for Aamir. I was going to meet him around the time of Laal Singh Chaddha release, but he has announced a break right now. I will narrate him the story when we meet and try to end his break. I will try and get him back on the film set soon.”

The director also confirmed that he has 2 to 3 ideas locked for Salman Khan and is waiting for his go ahead to take the film on floors. “I have discussed 2-3 ideas with Salman and will take them forward at the right time. My family is a Salman Khan loyalist and every day, they remind me to meet Salman and make a film with him. Salman often meets me with so much love. I am ready to make a film with him and just waiting to get a go ahead. I look forward to make a very good film with Saman Khan.”

Watch the full interview with Rajkumar Santoshi below, as we discussed his soon to be released Gandhi Godse, the drawbacks of Hindi film industry in today’s time and his 8 year break from direction. Watch this insightful conversation below: