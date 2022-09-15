EXCLUSIVE: Mouni Roy follows the principle of 'Samman ka mool, apmaan ka bhay'; Here's what it means

Mouni Roy is a very popular Indian Television actress who began her television journey in popular soap opera 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' where she essayed the role of Krishnatulsi. She has played many iconic characters in the course of her television journey like Shivanya and Shivangi from Naagin and Shivani Sabbarwal in Kasturi. She has been reaping praises for her big break in Bollywood with Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which is running successfully in theatres.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Mouni Roy was asked about her reaction on the box office numbers of Brahmastra. The actress admitted to be receiving the collection numbers every single day and she reacted very happily. She went on to say, "I am very new to all this although I have been in this industry for 16 years. As actors, we can only give 100 percent to the shoot and do our parts well and there's nothing more in our hands. Sometimes it will work and sometimes it won't. There's a saying, 'Samman ka mool, apmaan ka bhay', so I strictly believe in that. So when it works, you feel happy but when it doesn't, you don't feel so sad that you are depressed." The saying 'Samman ka mool, apmaan ka bhay' means that one must not get carried away by either success or failure and one must continue to keep striving.