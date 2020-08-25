EXCLUSIVE: Masaba Gupta breaks silence on divorce with Madhu Mantena: I didn't give myself time to process it

With her series Masaba Masaba releasing in three days from now, where they have openly addressed the issue of her separation from her husband, Masaba Gupta finally broke silence on how she coped up with the whole personal chaos that took over her life. Watch the exclusive video right here.

Neena Gupta and Masaba Gupta took a brave decision of baring their life in front of a global audience when they signed up for Ashvini Yardi's show Masaba Masaba. The show that traces the life of Masaba and her relationship with her mom, with a hint of fiction incorporated in it, starts off on the note of her divorce from husband Madhu Mantena. From how it affects the family to how she works it up and gets her life and career moving forms the crux of this inspiring tale.

Talking about the same, Masaba shares, "Everyone has a perception if you are divorced. I got so busy with work that I didn't even have the time to realise what was happening in my personal life. I had my own way of dealing with it." On the show, Neena Gupta can be seen getting really upset with the news of her separation. Was it the same in real life, we asked. Pat came the response from Masaba. "I think mom got affected more in real life as well. She didn't see it coming. That is a pretty accurate depiction of it on the show," she adds.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Neena Gupta breaks silence on Masaba Gupta's divorce, having her out of wedlock & single parenting

But a common perception that surrounded her forever is that she's a strong, independent woman and remained unaffected by the chaos in her personal life. Addressing that judgment socially, the celebrated fashion designer tells us, "It happens a lot. Somebody was telling me the other day and I completely forgot. I didn't give myself any time to process my divorce. So my uncle told me, 'Why are you on this treadmill? Can you just process this and then move on?' I think people take it for granted, that okay Masaba is strong, she will manage. I have changed drastically because I allow myself to not just grieve and feel down. I take two days off even when I feel celebratory. But no one knows what you are going through until you are going through it yourself. People understand how silly they were being, when they deal with it themselves."

Watch this and more in this unapologetic interview

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×