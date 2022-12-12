EXCLUSIVE: New face opposite Kartik Aaryan in Aashiqui 3, confirms Mukesh Bhatt

In September this year, Kartik Aaryan announced Aashiqui 3 with director Anurag Basu and producers Bhushan Kumar and Mukesh Bhatt. “Ab Tere Bin Ji Lenge Hum. Zeher Zindagi Ka Pi Lenge Hum. #Aashiqui3. This one is going to be heart-wrenching!! My First with Basu Da,” the actor wrote on Twitter. Ever since this announcement, there has been a lot of buzz around this much awaited project. Pinkvilla now has a new update on Aashiqui 3. We have learnt that producer Mukesh Bhatt will launch a fresh face opposite Kartik for this third instalment in the franchise, and has already started the casting process.

When we reached out to the filmmaker, he confirmed stating, “We are still looking. I am going through a very extensive search. We want to introduce a new face for Aashiqui 3.” He further added that the shooting will begin next year. “We are getting our script ready,” said Bhatt.