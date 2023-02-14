EXCLUSIVE: Nora Fatehi comes on board Kunal Kemmu’s directorial debut Madgaon Express

In August 2022, Kunal Kemmu announced that he will be making his directorial debut with a fun film titled Madgaon Express. He thanked his producers, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, for bankrolling the film under their banner Excel Entertainment, and expressed his excitement of turning a director. And now, we have exclusively learnt that Nora Fatehi has come on board as the lead of Madgaon Express.

“It’s a fun film and a fun character for Nora, different from all that she has done before. She has already completed shooting for her part and is excited to see how audience react to seeing her in a complete new avatar. Over the years, she has built a name for herself in the music video space and is now all ready to exercise her acting chop in Madgaon Express,” revealed a source close to the development.

Madgaon Express rides on a formidable ensemble of Divyendu Sharma, Pratik Gandhi and Avinash Tiwary. “It’s a proper ensemble comedy with acclaimed actors coming on board. The film will release sometime this year and all the announcements shall be made in the weeks to come by,” the source added.

Excel has multiple films lined up

Excel Entertainment has multiple films lined up for release this year which includes Fukrey 3, Kho Gaye Hum Kaha, and are all ready to take their slice of life film, Jee Le Zara starring Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. They also have the Salim Javed Documentary, Angry Young Men lined up for a release on digital platform this year. It is co-produced by Excel with Salman Khan Films.

Nora Fatehi has previously acted in films like Bhuj: The Pride Of India alongside Ajay Devgn, the Salman Khan led Bharat and Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor’s Street Dancer 3D. The actress has also made an appearance in films like Satyameva Jayate, Batla House, Stree, and Thank God. She has 100% in her kitty, which is slated to go on floors this year with John Abraham and Riteish Deshmukh. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.