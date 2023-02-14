EXCLUSIVE: Vasan Bala and Neeraj Ghaywan to direct a film each for Karan Johar; On floors this year

Over the years, Karan Johar has constantly associated himself with cinema belonging to diverse genres. In the last decade, Dharma Productions has made films with directors mastering in varied genres – from Karan himself to Raj Mehta , Shashank Khaitan, Shakun Batra, Rohit Shetty, Vishnu Vardhan, Sharan Sharma, Anurag Singh, Abhishek Verman, Vinil Mathew and many more. Their slate of announced films also includes a mix of directors from all across. And now, we have exclusively learnt that Karan Johar has signed two of the most critically acclaimed directors of last two years – Vasan Bala and Neeraj Ghaywan – for his upcoming production.

“While Karan loves to make those larger than life films in the romance and drama space himself, he loves to discover new genre through his production. After Monica O My Darling, he has been discussing a feature film with Vasan Bala and the things are now all in place. Vasan’s next is an action film to be produced by Karan Johar. The prep work has already begun as Vasan intends to take the film on floors in second half of this year,” revealed a source close to the development.

Neeraj Ghaywan to direct an emotional human drama

Vasan is known for films like Monica O My Darling and Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota. The Vasan Bala directorial aside, Dharma is all set to start a new film with Neeraj Ghaywan too. “After directing Masaan, Sacred Games and Ajeeb Daastaans, Neeraj is all ready to start work on his next film. It’s an emotional human drama and the casting is underway at the moment. This film too will kick off in the next 3 to 4 months, and will be a part of Dharma’s slate for 2024 release,” the source added.

Karan is presently gearing up for the release of his own directorial, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which rides on a formidable ensemble of Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The film is all set to release on July 28, 2023. The other productions include Selfiee, Mr Aur Mrs Mahi, Yodha and yet untitled film featuring Vicky Kaushal, Tripti Dimri and Ammy Virk. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.