EXCLUSIVE: Norman Reedus And Melissa McBride Reveal Which The Walking Dead Roles They'd Like To Play Apart From Their Own

Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride recently returned onscreen as fan-favorite characters Daryl Dixon and Carol Peletier, respectively, on The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol.

The new season of the spin-off series follows the events of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon (2023) and shows Daryl and Carol confronting their old demons. As Carol fights to find her friend, Daryl struggles with his decision to stay in France resulting in a tension at the Nest.

Amid the release of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon - The Book of Carol, Pinkvilla sat down for an exclusive conversation with Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride and learnt which other role from the franchise they would like to play apart from that of their own.

While Reedus initially joked saying he’d like to play “The Batman,” the Daryl Dixon actor eventually revealed he would love to portray Melissa McBride’s Carol Peletier other than his own titular role.

On the other hand, McBride revealed she would love to take on the role of Michonne (originally played by Danai Gurira).

“It would be so fun to play Michonne but then there could only be one Michonne. It's just a fantasy! Not that it would be easy to play Daryl either but Michonne would be fun,” McBride explained.

During their exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, McBride and Reedus also shared a heartfelt message for fans of The Walking Dead franchise.

Advertisement

“If you are new to the show, please tune in and enjoy and if you've been watching your whole life… thank you for being there all this time,” Melissa McBride said. “Really appreciate it,” Norman Reedus added.

In addition to, Reedus and McBride, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol also stars Clémence Poésy, Louis Puech Scigliuzzi, Laika Blanc Francard, Anna Charrier, Romain Levi and Eriq Ebouaney, among others.

Reedus and McBride also serves as executive producers of the show alongside showrunner David Zabel, Scott M. Gimple, Greg Nicotero, Angela Kang, Brian Bockrath, Daniel Percival, Jason Richman and Steve Squillante.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol premiered in AMC on September 29, 2024 and will be available for streaming in Amazon Prime Videos from November 12 onwards.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Zoe Kravitz Opens Up About Her Directorial Debut Blink Twice; Says She Wanted Story To Be ‘Honest And Entertaining'