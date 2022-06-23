EXCLUSIVE: Palak Tiwari dating The Archies actor Vedang Raina & mom Shweta is happy with her 'choice'

Bollywood's Nawab Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan & the most favourite television actress Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari grabbed eyeballs when they were spotted at an eatery in Mumbai. After their pictures surfaced on the web, rumours of their alleged love affair made headlines. But trust us when we say 'they are just friends' because the Bijlee Bijlee sensation Palak Tiwari is dating Zoya Akhtar's upcoming film The Archies' actor Vedang Raina!

Shocking, isn't it? Here's how they hit it off. Palak & Vedang share same talent agency. They met each other at one of the parties organized by their talent agency and they hit it off right away & have been dating since then. A source close to Vedang revealed that they have been seeing each other for more than two years now! Their growing intimacy and PDA at private parties is creating a lot of buzz in the B-Town but somehow, they have managed to keep their relationship under wraps.

Also, Palak's mommy dearest Shweta Tiwari is very happy with the daughter's choice. Source adds, "Obviously Palak & Vedang both want to focus on their professional life. They will never go public with their relationship status so early."

We tried reaching out to Palak and the actress was unavailable to comment. We reached out to Palak's team and they replied saying- 'It's just another rumour'.

But as per our source, the couple is very much dating each other.

After the success of Hardy Sandhu’s Bijlee Bijlee song, Palak Tiwari has been receiving some great offers work-wise. Palak will soon make her acting debut with Arbaaz Khan and Tanishaa Mukerji starrer Rosie: The Saffron Chapter and Vedang Raina too is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies starring Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda and more.

