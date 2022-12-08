EXCLUSIVE: Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan trailer set to be out this Christmas; Film on track for February 17 release

Over the last few days, there are silent murmurs in the industry that Ajay Devgn’s much-awaited sports drama, the Syed Abdul Rahim biopic, Maidaan , directed by Amit Sharma won’t release on the already announced date of February 17. However, we can confirm that Maidaan is on track for a February 2023 release and the team is all pumped up to commence the marketing campaign with full flow over the next two months.

Producer Boney Kapoor shares, “Maidaan is confirmed for a February 17, 2023 release in the cinema halls. In-fact, as we speak, a team is working on the theatrical trailer of the film. We plan to unveil the first trailer of Maidaan around the Christmas period. AR Rahman has already delivered the music score of the film and is at present working on the background score. Our post-production work is also going on in full swing and 60 percent of the work on the post is already finished.” The filmmaker smiles and informs that the first three months of 2023 are jam-packed for him.

“I start my year with the release of the very special, Thunivu on Pongal. It’s my third collaboration with Mr. Ajith Kumar and I am excited to present it to our audience. That will be followed by the release of Maidaan on February 17. And on March 8, I make my acting debut with Luv Ranjan’s film. So it’s a packed first quarter for me,” he adds. The movie is produced by Boney Kapoor in association with Zee Studios.

Maidaan chronicles the golden era of Indian Football

Maidaan is directed by Amit Sharma, whose last film, Badhaai Ho, won a national award. Time and again, both Boney Kapoor and Ajay Devgn have shown immense faith in the content of the film and the duo is now all set to present their film to the audience. The film is set in the 1950s and chronicles the golden era of Indian football when the team went ahead to bag a gold medal at the Olympics by battling all odds. Ajay Devgn will be seen playing the character of Indian Football Manager, Syed Abdul Rahim.

