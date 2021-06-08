EXCLUSIVE: After Bell Bottom, Akshay Kumar teams up with the Bhagnani's on a big global actioner

The film will go on floors once Akshay wraps up shooting for Raksha Bandhan and Ram Setu. It will be shot in the UK and other parts of the world. Details

In August 2020, commenced shooting for his action thriller, Bell Bottom in The UK and became the first Bollywood actor to get back to the film sets in the midst of the raging COVID-19 pandemic. The espionage thriller, produced by Pooja Entertainment was shot over a period of two months and is currently in the post production stage. While one still awaits clarity about the release plans of Bell Bottom, Pinkvilla has exclusive information that the team of this espionage thriller is reuniting for another entertaining outing.

Like Bellbottom, even this yet to be titled film will be produced by Pooja Entertainment. " had a very smooth journey while shooting for Bellbottom with his producers the Bhagnani’s. Right after the shooting wrapped up, the producers narrated another story to Akshay and the actor instantly agreed to come on board for the film,” revealed a source close to the core team, adding further that this new film would go on floors this year itself, after Akshay wraps up the shoots for Raksha Bandhan and Ram Setu.

The yet untitled film is touted to be a big budget actioner to be shot across the globe and the team is planning to commence the shoot much like Bell Bottom, by following strict bio-bubble protocols. A major chunk of the film will be set in the UK. The makers are in talks with a known director too (more on this soon) and the paperwork is expected to be done in a fortnight.

The actioner aside, Akshay also has the Oh My God sequel in his with Pankaj Tripathi and joining it, which goes on the floors in September. While his confirmed projects include Sooryavanshi, Bell Bottom, Atrangi Re, Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu and Bachchan Pandey, the Khiladi is in advanced talks for 10 other scripts, and if all of them materialize, one can say that AK will be booked for next 3 years, becoming the busiest actor of B-Town by miles. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla to know more on Akshay Kumar.

Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom team waiting it out till June end before deciding on the release medium

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×