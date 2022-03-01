EXCLUSIVE: Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan & Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush to release during Sankranti 2023 weekend

On Monday evening, Bhushan Kumar and the entire team of Om Raut directed Adipurush took to social media to inform that they would be making a big announcement on March 1 at 7.11 am. Ever since then, there has been a chatter about what the announcement could be. On little investigation, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt the team has decided that Adipurush fronted by Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon will hit the big screen during the Sankranti 2023 weekend.

“Producer Bhushan Kumar and his team along with Prabhas and Om Raut have been discussing several release date options, ranging from Dussehra, Diwali to Christmas and Sankranti/Pongal, and after weighing all the pros and cons have finally zeroed in on a January 13, 2023 opening,” revealed a source close to the development. Sankranti is one of the biggest period for a film to release in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, whereas the Pongal season will help the film in Tamil Nadu. The Hindi market too is said to be fruitful for feature films during the Sankranti week as films like URI and Tanhaji have gone ahead to earn over Rs 200 crore in Hindi belts.

“Being a big Pan India weekend backed up with the fact that no major film has been officially announced for a release in Hindi, Tamil or Telugu so far, the makers have become the first one to block the coveted festive season for their film’s release. It’s currently in the post production stage and ones who have seen the visuals have gone beserk over the quality stuff created by Om Raut and his team. Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan’s avatar is said to be out of the world in Adipurush, and the team is working day and night to polish the final output,” revealed the source, adding further that this take on Ramayana will take the global audience on a visual ride like never before.

“While the first target was to arrive on August 11, 2022, the team decided on delaying the release by some months as none of them are in the mood of to compromise on the visuals. It’s a high on VFX film and the idea is to make a global product,” the source added. Earlier there was buzz on Dussehra and Diwali release, but the same has been ruled out owing to multiple factors including the fact that these dates have already been booked by big films from varied industries.

Meanwhile, Prabhas is gearing up for the release of Radhe Shyam. It’s slated for a March 11 release across the globe. He also has Salaar, Project K and a film with Dil Raju under his kitty. There is a strong possibility of Salaar being his second release of 2022 in the September to October window, however, we still await on an exact clarity on the release status of Salaar. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more.

