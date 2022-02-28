EXCLUSIVE: Nagraj Manjule on Jhund: ‘Can’t ask the audience to watch an Amitabh Bachchan film on OTT’

After Sairat, Nagraj Manjule returns with another human drama, this time around against the backdrop of sports in Hindi. The ace filmmaker teams up with Amitabh Bachchan on Jhund, which is gearing up for a theatrical release on March 4. The makers held back on the film’s release for over 2 years, and it’s finally arriving on the big screen.

Of course, through the 2 years of uncertainty, there were multiple reports about Jhund taking a direct to digital route, but the makers held back on it for the big screen. Explaining the decision to bring it in cinema halls, Nagraj Manjule says, “Watching this film alone at home might not have an impact like the theatrical medium. Big screen entertainment has a different vibe and this is a sort of film that calls for collective viewing. I am expecting people to have an experience similar to Sairar here. It’s my first film with Bachchan sir, and I told Bhushan sir about my dream to direct Bachchan sir in the film. Had Jhund gone to OTT, I would have been very sad. But am glad to see it release in theatres.”

He further emphasizes on how Big B films are meant to be consumed only on the big screen. “I have seen all Amitabh Bachchan films on the big screen. Now, when I have Amitabh Bachchan in my films, I can’t ask the audience to watch it on OTT.”

In our interview, both Bhushan Kumar and Nagraj Manjule discussed Jhund at length and also opened up about their upcoming films, including Adipurush for Bhushan Kumar and Shivaji Maharaj biopic for Nagraj. Watch full video here:

