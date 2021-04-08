EXCLUSIVE: Rajinikanth, Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh and a 60-day schedule of Annaatthe in Hyderabad and Kolkata

Rajini is back on the set and is all ready to entertain the families on the big screen on Diwali. Details revealed

In the morning, Superstar Rajinikanth was spotted air-dashing to Hyderabad to resume shooting for his much-awaited Diwali 2021 entertainer, Annaatthe. Director Siva and his team have completed a little over 50 per-cent of the shoot and according to our sources, around 55 to 60 day of work still remains. “The team starts shooting in Hyderabad from tomorrow. It’s going to be almost a month-long stint in the city following which the team flies to Kolkata for the final schedule of Annaatthe. The total shoot days for the film by the time of wrap up will be around 120,” revealed a source close to the development.

Interestingly, a chunk of Siva's Vedalam with Thala Ajith was also set in Kolkata.Rajinikanth will be joined by Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh in the upcoming leg of the shoot. “They are going to follow a strict bio-bubble protocol to avoid the entry of any Covid-cases on the set. The shoot was halted once due to detection of Covid cases; however, tight protocols will be followed in this final leg. The makers intend to complete shooting for the film by the month of June and get it ready for a November 4 – Diwali – release,” the source added. Nayanthara plays the role of Rajinikanth’s wife whereas Keerthy Suresh portrays the role of the superstar’s sister.

Nayanthara plays the role of Rajinikanth’s wife whereas Keerthy Suresh portrays the role of the superstar’s sister. --

Siva has locked the first half of the film completely, and the current leg of the shoot will comprise of entire drama that unfolds in the post interval scenes. “The entry scene of Rajinikanth has also been shot,” the source informed and further shared, “It’s a complete family entertainer with tons of emotions and action. People will be taken back to the vintage era of Rajinikanth, wherein he was doing family entertainers in plenty and not just gangster-based action films. The story telling template and core emotions of this Siva directorial are very strong, with author backed role for not just Rajinikanth but also Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh.”

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more exclusive updates on Annaatthe and Rajinikanth.

Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: Pooja Hegde charges Rs 3 crore for Thalapathy 65 alongside Vijay

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×