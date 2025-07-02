Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Day 13: Aamir Khan's dramedy adds Rs 3 crore to tally on 2nd Wednesday, as prices return to normal levels

Sitaare Zameen Par, directed by RS Prasanna and starring Aamir Khan, Genelia Deshmukh and others, added Rs 3 crore to its tally on day 13 at the India box office. The numbers are close to 20 percent down from yesterday but that is because there was an offer on Tuesday where tickets were priced at Rs 149 or under, while there is no offer today (Wednesday), meaning ticket prices were back to normal weekday levels. With Rs 3 crore, the total collections of Sitaare Zameen Par stand at around Rs 130 crore net.

Advertisement

The Day Wise India Net Collections Of Sitaare Zameen Par Are As Under

Particulars India Net Collection Week 1 Rs 87.50 crore 2nd Friday Rs 6.50 crore 2nd Saturday Rs 12.25 crore 2nd Sunday Rs 13.75 crore 2nd Monday Rs 3.50 crore 2nd Tuesday Rs 3.50 crore 2nd Wednesday Rs 3 crore Total Rs 130 crore net in 13 days

Sitaare Zameen Par Looks To End Week 2 Netting Rs 132.50 Crore

Sitaare Zameen Par shall add another Rs 2.75 crore or so, to end week 2 with a cumulative net of Rs 132.75 crore. Week 3 shall see the movie face some stiff competition from Jurassic World: Rebirth and Metro... In Dino. If the movie manages to remain at Thursday levels on Friday, it will be seen as a good result, and give the movie the ability to remain strong for another couple of weeks. It is the hold on Friday that will help determine whether the Aamir Khan led dramedy will end in the Rs 160 crore vicinity or go on and clip the Rs 170 crore net mark. As we speak, theatre bookings for week 3 are underway.

What's Next For Aamir Khan After Sitaare Zameen Par?

After Sitaare Zameen Par, Aamir Khan gears up for a couple of very anticipated flicks. His next movie is the Dadasaheb Phalke biopic directed by Rajkumar Hirani and that will be followed up with a superhero flick with Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Advertisement

Sitaare Zameen Par Plays In Theatres Now

Sitaare Zameen Par plays in theatres now. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Sitaare Zameen Par and Aamir Khan.

ALSO READ: Sitaare Zameen Par Review: Aamir Khan's film pierces your soul's quietest corners