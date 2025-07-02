Narivetta OTT Release: When and where to watch Tovino Thomas starrer action drama online

Narivetta, starring Tovino Thomas in the lead role, hit the big screens on May 23, 2025. Following its theatrical success, the movie is gearing up for its digital streaming. Here are the details you need to check out.

When and where to watch Narivetta

Narivetta is slated to begin streaming from July 11, 2025, on the OTT platform SonyLIV. The official announcement of the film’s digital debut was made by the platform through its social media handle.

The official update shared had the caption, “Echoes of truth, shadows of injustice! Watch Narivetta from July 11 only on SonyLIV.”

Here’s the official announcement for Narivetta

Official trailer and plot of Narivetta

Narivetta features a story based on the 2003 Muthanga Incident in Kerala. The movie follows the story of Peter Varghese, a Kerala Police constable who is dedicated to his work and assigned to a remote tribal region.

As he begins work in the new region, he becomes increasingly aware of the systemic injustices faced by the tribal populace. With the state government trying to evict the tribe from their ancestral property under the pretext of forest conservation and development, the officer is torn between listening to orders or to protect them.

What happens to the officer and the reflection of the atrocities left behind after the event forms the entire story.

Cast and crew of Narivetta

Narivetta features Tovino Thomas in the lead role with actors like Suraj Venjaramoodu, Cheran (in his Malayalam debut), Arya Salim, Pranav Teophine, Priyamvada Krishnan, Prasanth Madhavan, Rini Udayakumar, Nandhu, and many more in key roles.

The movie is directed by Ishq fame Anuraj Manohar, with the screenplay penned by Abin Joseph. Bankrolled by Tippushan and Shiyas Hassan, the film was musically crafted by Jakes Bejoy.

Talking about the soundtrack, the song ‘Minnalvala’ was written by veteran lyricist Kaithapram Damodaran Namboothiri, which went viral on release. With Vijay handling the cinematography, the movie was edited by Shameer Muhammed.

Coming to Tovino Thomas’ work front, the actor is next set to appear in the lead role for Dijo Jose Antony’s Palli Chattambi with Kayadu Lohar as the co-lead. Moreover, rumors indicate that the Minnal Murali actor is expected to appear alongside Jr NTR in Prashanth Neel’s NTRNeel (Dragon).

