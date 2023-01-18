EXCLUSIVE: Rajkumar Santoshi offers film to Aamir Khan, says 'Hope my script ends his break & gets him on set’

Rajkumar Santoshi is among the most celebrated director of Hindi cinema having made films like Ghayal, Ghatak, Damini, Andaz Apna Apna, The Legend Of Bhagat Singh, Khakhee and Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani among others. The filmmaker is now returning to the big screen with his next, Gandhi Godse, which is slated to release on January 26, 2023. He is supremely excited to bring this tale of ideological battle to the cinema halls and hopes for it to start a conversation among the audience. After Gandhi Godse, Santoshi has another film lined up for release. It’s a partition drama called Lahore:1947, which unites him with Sunny Deol after 26 years.

Earlier last year, Aamir Khan had spoken about his wish for collaborating with Rajkumar Santoshi again. Rajkumar Santoshi, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla confirmed the development saying, "Aamir is a very good friend of mine and I really respect him as an actor and a person. He sticks to the roots and really likes me. There’s a story, there’s a subject which I have developed for Aamir. I was going to meet him around the time of Laal Singh Chaddha release, but he has announced a break right now. I will narrate him the story when we meet and try to end his break. I will try and get him back on the film set soon.”

Rajkumar Santoshi insists that Aamir is a very hardworking actor and understands the craft of making a film. “Aamir is very meticulous. He does his homework, plans a lot of things and discusses every scene with his director. He is very intelligent and understands everything. He did very good comedy in Andaz Apna Apna, but never did a comic caper after. I keep asking him to let himself loose and easy. I want him to do more light hearted films,” Santoshi shares, adding further, “He is a very good actor and a very sincere friend. He is very mature as a person and even gives me life advice. I truly believe, only a good person can be a good actor and Aamir is one of those. Because he is a good man, he is a good actor. He understands direction and acting like no one else.”

Am making a comedy called Ada Apni Apni

Santoshi insists that the industry has been after him to spin a sequel to his 1994 iconic comedy, Andaz Apna Apna. “A lot of people have been asking me to make a sequel to Andaz Apna Apna, but I don’t want to make a sequel. It’s an iconic film and people love it. So, I am planning a film in similar genre which is titled Ada Apni Apni. It will have two heroes and two heroines. I intend to take it on floors by November this year. It’s a romantic comedy,” he confirms. Is he bogged down by the pressures of comparison with Andaz Apna Apna?

Santoshi informs, “It’s a film in similar space and I am trying to make it with a lot of honest and hard-work. It might be better than Andaz Apna Apna or might fall short of it. Let’s see how much I succeed. I want to make a good comedy film, as it’s a very difficult genre and a serious business.” The director is expecting to lock his script soon before narrating it to actors. “Little balance work on the script remains but I will lock it by next month. I have discussed the film with two young actors, who can be termed stars. There are two young actresses too. I will narrate everyone the film soon,” he concludes.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Rajkumar Santoshi opened up about his upcoming release, Gandhi Godse, shared his insights on the Hindi Film Industry, his reunion with Sunny Deol on Lahore: 1947, his equation with Salman Khan and the clash with Pathaan. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla as the full video goes live this Friday.