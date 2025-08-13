EXCLUSIVE: Hrithik Roshan fans to host ‘First Show of India’ for War 2 at 4 AM in Mumbai

Hrithik Roshan returns as Kabir with the Ayan Mukerji-directed War 2. The film arrives on August 14, 2025, and the release coincides with his 25 years in the Indian Film Industry. War 2 will also see the entry of NTR and Kiara Advani in the world of YRF Spy Universe. With just a day left for release, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the first ever show of War 2 in India will take place in Mumbai and it will be hosted by Hrithik Roshan fans.

A source shares, “Hrithik Roshan fans have been in touch with YRF and cinema halls to host a 4 AM fan show of War 2 in Mumbai. The entire auditorium at IMAX Wadala has been booked for the show, marking the first time format for Hrithik Roshan fans.” Addressing the excitement, Pratik Chheda said, “I still remember the experience of watching War in a packed auditorium in 2019. What started as a normal screening, ended up as a fan special as everyone was rooting for Kabir. And now, we are hosting a fan screening, which could be the first ever show of War 2 in India. We have got all the permissions, and we are thankful to YRF for making this happen.”

Moinnudin Rehmani informs that action films with a larger-than-life superstar are best experience in the IMAX format. “We are hosting the screening at Miraj IMAX in Wadala, which is among the biggest IMAX screens of India. We have got a 4 AM show to celebrate our idol, and we are very excited to be among the first to watch War 2.”

Karthik Subramaniam sees this as a special occasion for multiple reasons. “We are not just celebrating War 2 and the return of Kabir, but also 25 years of Hrithik Roshan. We are discussing to make it a unique experience, and 4 AM show just makes it a first for us. We are all excited to celebrate Hrithik Roshan on the big screen,” he said. Another fan, Sneh Balwani is ecstatic to just see Hrithik on the big screen. “It’s a tradition to watch all Hrithik Roshan films in the first show, and this time, we are doing the unbelievable with a 4 AM show in Mumbai.”

War 2 is set to hit the big screen on August 14, 2025 and is expected to score good results over the Independence Day weekend. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

