EXCLUSIVE: Malaika Arora talks about tough times and sisterhood with Kareena, Karisma Kapoor: 'We are always there for each other'

Malaika Arora and her sister Amrita Arora share a close friendship with Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor, which many find inspiring. In times when sustaining friendships in the industry can be challenging, their deep bond is loved by many. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Malaika Arora discussed how her friendship with Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor began because of her sister Amrita.

How did Malaika Arora become friends with Kapoor sisters?

Malaika Arora exclusively shared with Pinkvilla, "It was actually my sister. Amu (Amrita Arora) and Bebo (Kareena Kapoor), they were very good friends. They did films together. They were very good friends. They have known each other. Back in the day, they had met and connected through common friends. They figured that there was a lot of commonality dono ke beech mei (between them)."

She continued, "Uske baad unhone kuch films bhi kiye saath mai (They did some films together). I think their friendship just got stronger and stronger. Then both the sisters came in and became part of the two of them. Then we all started. It's literally like sister sister bonding that happened over there."

Malaika Arora opens up on her connection with them

When asked about the nature of their friendship, Malaika revealed, "We have laughed, we have cried, fought, travelled. Food is a huge factor that binds us. The other thing is, I think we are all very similar. We come from very similar ways of upbringing. Similar backgrounds of growing up, parents. I think that is also what got us together. I think there is a lot of similarities. Two girls, sisters, sisterhood, that kind of bonding."

When questioned about their disagreements, Malaika clarified that they don't fight but may have differing opinions on certain topics. She mentioned that their differences are usually minor issues.

She elaborated, "Somebody may not have said something, or somebody must have forgotten something, and then you bring it up. Those kind of things. Very very silly or trivial things."

Arora was asked if they support each other during tough times, to which she instantly agreed, saying, "My family, we went through a tough time; her (Kareena Kapoor) family went through a tough time. That's what it is. If you are there in tough times with each other, I think that's what matters the most. I think everything else doesn't even compare."

She also mentioned that they never fail to check in on one another.

