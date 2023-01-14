EXCLUSIVE: Animal is father son story; Spirit a cop drama: Bhushan Kumar on Ranbir Kapoor & Prabhas film

Bhushan Kumar is all set to dominate 2023 with multiple tentpole entertainers featuring few of the biggest names of Indian Cinema. He starts his account with the Rohit Dhawan directed Shehzad starring Kartik Aaryan in lead followed by the Luv Ranjan rom-com, Tu Jhooti Main Makar fronted by Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. It’s a busy year ahead too with the Ajay Devgn starrer Bholaa, the Om Raut directed Adipurush fronted by Prabhas and the Sandeep Reddy Vanga film Animal with Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol. The filmmaker believes that family entertainers will be in fashion in the post pandemic world.

“The people are preferring family entertainers in the post pandemic world. It doesn’t necessarily mean a comedy. Family entertainers mean subjects which appeal to the families,” he explains. The producer is supremely confident of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, which arrives in March 2023. “It’s a full on family entertainer. It has youth appeal as well as the family values. The music is also very strong. I believe, it’s a film for every age group,” says Bhushan, adding further that his second release of March, the Ajay Devgn directed Bholaa is also fits in that bracket but in a different way. “If you see, Bholaa has a strong family angle. In teaser too, we have hinted at the plot as the emotion revolves around a daughter,” he smiles.

Bhushan insists that the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directed Animal, which is a gangster drama, also has strong emotion for the families. “It’s about the relationship between father and son played by Anil Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor. It’s a never seen before dynamic in this relationship. The plot is about what all a character does for his father. Animal has action, romance, revenge, drama, thrill and music,” he exults with confidence. Bhushan is confident that Animal will be a big Pan India offing from Hindi Cinema. “It will release in all languages,” he confirms.

The producer insists that they are clear on using proper resources to take the film to the Pan India audience. The decision has been taken right from the start, and Brahmastra doing 20 crore in the South Dubbed language seems to have boasted their confidence further. “We will be using correct voices for the characters. We have our director from South, who has a strong fan following. Rashmika Mandanna is our actress and she also has a big fan base. The cast has some more actors from the South industry,” he sighs, quick to add, “We are planning to give a proper release to the film in Telugu, Kannada and other languages. We will also be collaborating with actors from the South. We will also be marketing the film in a certain way in those markets. It’s a proper pan India release.”

Spirit is a cop drama with Sandeep Reddy Vanga's style

Animal is expected to wrap up by summer 2023. Soon after that, Sandeep will dive into the pre-production of his next, Spirit, a cop drama with Prabhas. It is expected to go on floors by end of this year. “Spirit is a very unique film. Yes, it’s a cop drama, but Sandeep has brought a certain element of style in it. Prabhas is the cop and the film has very strong music. We have not spoken much about the film as our next is Animal. But let me promise you, it will be a never seen before kind of a film,” he gushes.

Bhushan believes that the taste of people has changed on the music front and the industry is going through a learning curve at the moment. “The taste of people has changed, and we are all aligning our albums to that new taste. But if you ask me, I am very confident of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar. It’s a huge musical and even Animal is no less. Animal is a relationship based film, but the music is also solid.” He cites the example of Kabir Singh and adds, “Kabir Singh had very good music, but it was a love story. Animal is a different film, but it’s heavy on music. Apart from Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, even Shehzada has a very good album. Both are composed by Pritam.”

In a candid conversation with Pinkvilla, Bhushan Kumar also confirmed that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is in the works and will release in 2025. The filmmaker also informed that he is in talks for a film with Varun Dhawan and has already started a new film with John Abraham. Watch full video here: