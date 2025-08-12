EXCLUSIVE: War 2 end credits to have 2 big easter eggs; Aditya Chopra keeps multiple things in wraps for Hrithik Roshan & NTR film

Over the years, YRF has established itself as a banner which prefers to keep it all hidden and under-wraps to take the audience by surprise at the right time. With just 2 days to go for the face off of Hrithik Roshan and NTR to unfold on the big screen with War 2, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the end-credits of War 2 will have two big easter eggs, which will establish the future timeline of the universe.

An industry informer confirms, “The YRF Spy Universe is getting bigger and bigger with each film and the end credit roll of War 2 will reveal two huge plot points that will shape the next chapters of the spy-verse. YRF is doing its best to keep these a secret from audiences and fans but those in the know are telling us that these moments will take the audience by surprise.”

The insider adds, “Not just War 2, but even its end credits are a must watch. The YRF Spy Universe is known as the Marvel of India, and it is being conjectured that these two Easter eggs will show us all what Aditya Chopra has in mind as the next slate of films. Rumours are rife if new characters will be introduced in the end credits of War 2 or will a new film will be announced. YRF will make us wait for 2 more days before we know more.”

That’s not all, we hear that the core conflict and key characters from War 2 have also been kept under wraps. “In a unique strategy, Aditya Chopra, Ayan Mukerji and entire team have kept it all hidden for the big screen. From Anil Kapoor’s character to many other core dramatic moments and dialogues – everything unfolds on the big screen. The audiences are on to witness something unexpected from August 14,” the source concludes.

War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji, has Hrithik Roshan, NTR & Kiara Advani in lead roles. The film is set to release in cinemas on August 14th worldwide in Hindi, Telugu & Tamil. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

