INTERVIEW: Malaika Arora recalls being the bold one while protecting sister Amrita, shares an exclusive childhood story

Bollywood star Malaika Arora opened up about her early years and her bond with sister Amrita Arora in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla. She addressed why she’s called a “Bandra girl,” shared her Mumbai street-food picks, and recalled being the protective sibling who liked to step in during childhood.

Bandra tag vs. Thane roots

Clearing the air on her identity, Malaika Arora told Pinkvilla in an exclusive interview, “By default I’m a Bandra girl, but now it has become my home and my place of work, so I’m very happy when people say Bandra girl, yet originally I am a Thane girl. That is my original place.” (“Ek default se I'm a bandra girl…but originally I'm a Thane girl. That is my original place.”) She stated that Bandra is where she lives and works today, while Thane remains her birthplace and first home.

Street-food favorites across Mumbai

On food, the actor kept it classic and local. “Give me any food, whether it’s misal pav or pani puri, or in Chembur you have dal pakwaan, which is the best. I love all of these very, very much.” (“Give me any food, misal pav ho yaa pani puri ho yaa Chembur mein you have daal pakwaan which is the best, so ye sab mujhe bohot bohot pasand hain.”) Her list, misal pav, pani puri, dal pakwaan in Chembur, is a ready guide for Mumbai street-food lovers.

Here’s how she remembers growing up with Amrita

Reflecting on childhood, Malaika said she naturally stepped into a bold, caring role. “Like I said, I wasn’t a ‘dada,’ but I was very bold, and my sister was the opposite, very scared and very quiet ("ekdum dari hui, ekdam chupchap baithti thi"). I was always the one to protect her.” She shared about her sister Amrita, “If she needed something, she would come to me and always call me didi. All through her growing-up years, she called me didi.”

Malaika shared that caretaking became second nature. “I was the one who would be with her, hang with her, and take care of her, so everyone felt I was like a surrogate mother to my sister. I was very tomboyish.”

She extended that instinct to friends in her building: “And the kids in our building ("aur building ke jo bache bhi the"), I always wanted to stand up for them and look after them. If anyone bullied them or if a fight broke out ("koi bhi unko bully kare yaa kuch toh jhagra ho jaye"), I would step in. That’s probably why I was known as a tough person.”

