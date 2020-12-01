EXCLUSIVE: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath to meet members of film industry on Wednesday

Yogi Adityanath has been planning to set up a hi-tech film city in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. He will apparently discuss this plan and other related topics with the members of the film fraternity.

Uttar Pradesh's CM Yogi Adityanath has arrived in Mumbai for holding a few meetings with the members of the film fraternity. Now, we have exclusively learned that he will be in a meeting with the said members on Wednesday. Among those who will be attending the same are producers like Boney Kapoor Subhash Ghai, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Rahul Mitra including a few actors. However, the workers body of the FWICE has not been invited as the CM intends to generate employment for the locals.

It has been stated by a senior member that the agenda is to understand the demands of the film fraternity and incorporate them into the film city plan. Moreover, the main agenda is to invite them for shooting in the film city. Ravi Kishan, who also happens to be a Member of Parliament from Gorakhpur has been encouraging filmmakers from the Hindi and Bhojpuri fraternity to come and shoot at his constituency while claiming that it has some scenic locations best suited for films.

For the unversed, attractive incentives are offered to filmmakers who shoot 50 percent of their films in Uttar Pradesh. It is because of this that most of the Hindi films are shot there. As per the rule, if the filmmaker shoots 50 percent of his or her first film an amount of Rs 1 cr is given as subsidy which goes up to Rs 2 cr if he comes back to shoot his second film. Apart from that, special compensations are also given to those films whose actors hail from the state itself.

