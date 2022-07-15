EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor on his next with Luv Ranjan: "It's an out and out comedy"

Ranbir Kapoor returns to the commercial space of romantic comedies with director Luv Ranjan's upcoming film. It pairs him with Shraddha Kapoor for the first time and also marks the acting debut of veteran producer Boney Kapoor. Ranbir has a knack of comedy and he proved that with the goofy version of himself in Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani. It has been over 10 years and we are yet to see RK in a comic caper. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Ranbir confessed that he is even wanting to do a comedy film.

"It's interesting that you spoke about comedies. I have been talking to so many directors and people have stopped writing comedy films. It's very rare that a comedy script has come to me. Thankfully, I have just finished the Luv Ranjan film, which is a comedy. Of course, there is a love story, but it is an out and out comedy film," says Ranbir.

The actor insists that shooting with Luv Ranjan was a delightful experience. "I have thoroughly enjoyed working on this film. I have thoroughly enjoyed the way Luv has made the film. It was great to be working with Shraddha, we share similar creative energies. She is a very talented girl. I got to work with a great star cast again," he informs.

Ranbir is currently gearing up for the release of Shamshera, which pairs him with Sanjay Dutt for the first time. The Karan Malhotra directorial is slated to hit the big screen on July 22 and marks the return of RK to the screen after 4 long years. He has another release this year in Brahmastra, which will be followed by the Luv Ranjan film on Holi 2023, and Animal during the Independence Day weekend.

In a candid conversation with Pinkvilla, Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Vaani Kapoor and Karan Malhotra opened up about Shamshera, the evolution of stardom and heroism, their upcoming films and a lot more. RK also spoke of Fatherhood. Watch the full video below.

