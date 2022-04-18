EXCLUSIVE: Here’s how Ranbir Kapoor’s next few months with Animal and Luv Ranjan’s untitled next looks like

Ranbir Kapoor is in the news for his recent marriage with Alia Bhatt. They got married last week in Mumbai at their Bandra residence, in the presence of their family and close friends. The couple even hosted a party to celebrate their union, which was attended by the who’s who of B-town, including Shah Rukh Khan with wife Gauri, Karan Johar, Aditya Roy Kapur, Arjun Kapoor with Malaika Arora, amongst many others. While a lot is happening on his personal front, the actor also has his next few months busy with professional commitments.

We have learnt that RK will soon start shooting for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. “It will be a small schedule that will take place in Manali, soon after which he will take off to Dubai for his football match. After finishing with the commitment, he will leave for Spain where he will be shooting for Luv Ranjan’s untitled next for almost a month,” informs a source close to the development.

However, that’s not all. Ranbir will have two distinctive looks in Animal, and soon after his return from Spain he will start training to achieve the other look for Animal. “Ranbir will be working on it for about a month, and then will resume shooting for Animal,” adds the source. RK had even met the makers recently to discuss his look in the film.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla recently, Ranbir’s trainer Shivoham aka Dheepesh Bhatt had opened up about training the actor for Animal. “He told me that he will give me the brief soon, but it definitely is going to be some kind of a transformation. In the first schedule he said, they are not going to reveal much, probably that will be in the latter part. So I think we have plenty of time (to train). Ranbir has a body type which responds very quickly to the right kind of training and nutrition which I haven't seen earlier with a lot of people,” the fitness coach had said.

