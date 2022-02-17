INTERVIEW: ‘Ranbir is a fantastic actor… It was a happy unit’: Boney Kapoor on Luv Ranjan’s next

After having produced successful films like Mr. India, Raat, Company, No Entry, Wanted, Mom, and Nerkonda Paarvai among others in a span of 4 decades, Boney Kapoor is gearing up for his new innings in Bollywood. The filmmaker is all set to make his acting debut in director Luv Ranjan’s upcoming family based romantic comedy fronted by Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. He plays the role of RK’s father in this film, which is gearing up for a January 2023 opening. When asked about the idea of making an acting debut, he smiles, “It’s fun. I never thought, I would get into acting.”

He informs that his kids forced him to venture into acting. “Luv Ranjan wanted me to work in the film as Ranbir’s father and insisted that he had written the role keeping my personality in mind. He flattered me, though I wasn’t sure if he really meant it or not (laughs). I was still not sure, so after hearing him out, I conveyed my decision to not do the film. There were logistic issues too, as they required me to shoot for some 25-30 days, an it would have been impossible for me, as I travel for work in Chennai, Mumbai and even Hyderabad. Eventually, Luv split my 25-day shoot over a span of 50 days and promised me three breaks,” he says.

But Boney was yet not convinced to make an acting debut. “I was yet not sure, but then, my kids and brothers pushed me into it. I am glad, I did it because I worked with a very good unit. Luv Ranjan is mini-Asif (K. Asif). Ranbir is a fantastic actor, Dimple (Kapadia) is a fantastic co-star. There are some newcomers too, like the lady who is playing my mother – she is full of life and a fine actor. There’s also a kid, who is great. Then there’s a girl who plays my daughter, it’s her first film too. We have a bunch of fine actors, and the only question mark is Boney Kapoor. Let’s hope, I come across decently,” he concludes.

Watch the full interview with Boney Kapoor below:

Also Read| INTERVIEW: There is a lot more than just football in Maidaan: Boney Kapoor opens up about Ajay Devgn’s next