EXCLUSIVE: Randeep Hooda opens up about playing Raj on big screen for the first time

Randeep Hooda, who is playing a key role in Imtiaz Ali directorial Love Aaj Kal, has got candid about his character in the movie.

Randeep Hooda is one of the finest actors that we have in our country today. We have always seen play unconventional roles so it came as a little surprise when one got to know that he is playing the role of Raj in the upcoming movie Love Aaj Kal. Love Aaj Kal is a story of love set in two different time zones. One in the 1990s and one now. Randeep shares that in the movie plays the character of Raj, who meets Zoey in Udaipur and narrates his love story. Randeep is a metrosexual man who shares his own share of a whirlwind romance-cum-separation story to Sara which leaves her in tears by the end of the story narration.

In the 1990s, Raj, Rahul and Prem were popular character names but back then Randeep had shied away from playing these roles. However, he has now made an exception for this good friend Imtiaz Ali. Talking about the same, Randeep says, “When I came into the industry, and for the longest time that I was a part of it, Raj epitomised the conventional, stereotypical, romantic Bollywood hero at that time and the whole attempt was to never give in to the convention and find your own path and after 19 years of doing that finally Imtiaz puts me into a movie as Raj but, of course, it had to be unconventional and I would have never done it for anybody but Imtiaz.” Imtiaz Ali had earlier shared the promo featuring Randeep with the caption, "Brother we saved the best for last", to which Randeep replied, "after avoiding Raj for my whole career, only for you brother."

This is the third time that Randeep Hooda has collaborated with Imtiaz Ali. The earlier two times was in Highway and Cocktail and it has been magical the first two times and even now people are expecting nothing less from the duo.

