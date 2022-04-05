EXCLUSIVE: Randeep Hooda opens up for first time post knee surgery: Pain is turning into art

Randeep Hooda has opened up about his knee surgery for the first time, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla. Hooda is one of the most dapper-looking actors in the tinsel town of Bollywood. In his career spanning over two decades, he has delivered several memorable performances on the silver screen and impressed fans with his versatility. Apart from his acting chops, the Monsoon Wedding actor has also won over fans’ hearts with his charming personality and striking sense of fashion and style.

Today, Randeep Hooda put up a picture on his Instagram space, giving fans a glimpse of his time in London. In the monochrome photo, the actor is suited up in style looking outside his car window in London. This picture is captioned “The Outsider.” The photo was much appreciated by fans, but they were left wondering whether Randeep is in London shooting for his next project, or for a quick vacay.

We connected to Randeep and had a chat with him about his trip. Moreover, he opened up about his knee surgery for the first time.

On his visit to London, Hooda says, “London is always a great to come back to but the weather is playing games. It’s supposed to be summer but it’s freezing.”

Hooda was previously seen undergoing surgery due to a knee injury caused while shooting for Inspector Avinash. The star left for London while still under-recovery. When asked about resuming the shoot, Randeep quoted, “Couldn’t wait to get back to movie sets after the knee set back. Everything happens for the best and all that pain is hopefully turning into art.”

Randeep was last seen in the Netflix series Extraction. He has wrapped up the shoot for his much-talked-about series Inspector Avinash and Tera Kya Hoga Lovely. He will also be seen being a part of a mega revenge drama ‘CAT’, and is roped in to play V.D. Savarkar in the upcoming biopic, ‘Swatantra Veer Savarkar’.

