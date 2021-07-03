EXCLUSIVE: Randhir Kapoor on shifting to new home in Bandra: I'm closer to my children now & happy about that

Randhir Kapoor adds that he is looking forward to spending more time with his grandkids too.

Yesterday Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Babita, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni were spotted at Randhir Kapoor’s new house in Bandra, Mumbai. The family had gathered for a griha pravesh puja, as Randhir Kapoor recently shifted in the new house from his Chembur residence. Talking about the same, Kapoor told Pinkvilla, “After my father (Raj Kapoor), mother (Krishna Kapoor), Chintu ( ) and Chimpu (Rajiv Kapoor) having gone, there was nothing for me to stay in that house,” informs the actor-filmmaker, adding that he really misses them.

Randhir Kapoor says that Karisma and Kareena had visited him yesterday. “I am happy being wherever I am. I am closer to my children now, and I am really happy about that,” says Kapoor, adding that considering he is now living closer to his kids, he is looking forward to spending more time with his grandkids too. “Yes, I am looking forward to it,” he says. Meanwhile, there is no housewarming party planned for now. “Not in Covid times,” Randhir Kapoor states.

In a conversation with ETimes, when Randhir Kapoor was asked if he has sold his Chembur house, the actor said, “No, hamari haalat itni bhi buri nahi hain (we are not in dire straits). It stays as it was. It was just that it was a very big house and I was all alone.”

Meanwhile, for yesterday's get-together at Randhir Kapoor’s residence, Kareena and Karisma were twinning in white, while Neetu Kapoor had opted for a pink Punjabi suit with plazo pants. Riddhima on the other hand chose the classic combination of a white top and denim.

