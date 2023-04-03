EXCLUSIVE: Rani Mukerji on how she picks movies, 'I read scripts only if I am interested in the main plot or storyline'

Rani Mukerji is among the most loved actresses to have graced the film industry. In her two and a half decade long movie career, she has given some extraordinary movies like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Veer Zaara, Black, No One Killed Jessica, Hichki, Mardaani and more. Most recently, her film Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway is performing well at the theatres. The film is heading towards an India nett of over Rs 20 crores and a worldwide gross of over Rs 30 crores. The actress graced Pinkvilla with an interview of hers, post the success of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway.

Rani Mukerji Shares Why She Takes A Gap Between Her Films And What She Does When She Is Not Shooting For Films

In an exclusive Pinkvilla interview with Himesh Mankad, Rani Mukerji answered a number of questions pertaining to the box office collection of her recent film that acts as a validation for her, her script selection, the gap she takes between movies and more. Rani was asked about whether being selective about scripts helps her ensure that she doesn't go wrong with the script selection and whether being selective puts an added pressure since people expect good films. The actress answered saying, "The reason I take this gap is because I wait for an audience reaction for the film that's releasing. The fact is that I stay at home and replenish myself. I kind of think. I kind of see cinemas from around the world - What is coming and what kind of work people are doing across the globe; Because we as actors are always waiting to get inspired as well. So when I see work from actors in our country, from different regional cinemas and when I see films that are made outside our country as well, it gives me a lot of inspiration as an actor and as a person from cinema, to be able to do something new or to give the global audience a story that needs to be told. I would always like to be associated to films and stories that I think people should know. That is my criteria and it comes not frequently. It takes time. So the amount of time I take to decide for my next film, that much time it takes for somebody to come up with a story as well."

Rani Mukerji Shares That There Is No Fatigue In Reading Or Selecting Scripts

Rani was also asked about whether reading the many scripts that come her way, lead to any kind of fatigue. To this she answered, "Firstly, there are not that many scripts that people think there are. A lot of scripts are filtered on the way before it reaches to us. So it's not that we are reading so many scripts. That never happens. We read scripts only if we are interested in the main plot or the main storyline. If it is intriguing and interesting, I read the entire script. Those days are gone where we used to pick any script and read and keep reading. That doesn't happen. Initially, whenever there is an offer and I feel excited about the plot or the one-liner, which is what happened in Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, I will get interested to read a script. So there is no fatigue."

When Rani was asked to share something about her next film or rather the genre that she wants to venture into, next, she preferred keeping mum. While Rani Mukerji decides and shoots for her next film, you can do yourself a favour and watch her film Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway at a theatre near you.

