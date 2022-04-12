Exclusive: Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali to attend Ranbir Kapoor-Alia's varmala ceremony

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are getting married and we can't keep calm! From the wedding preparations to the decor, the couple has left fans rooting for more. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding is the latest buzz in B-town. Here we have the scoop for you on who will be attending the ceremony.

While the wedding reception will obviously see the who's who from the industry, but the intimate wedding will be witnessed only by 150 to 200 people. According to our source, the varmala ceremony of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be attended by Shah Rukh Khan and family, Aamir Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali from Bollywood. And Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji (Ranbir's best friend) apart from the family will be gracing the wedding. Also, Alia and Ranbir will feature together for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's upcoming film Brahmastra.

Security has been beefed up at Vastu Apartment premises and no outsider will be allowed to enter without permission. On Monday, the wedding venues- RK Studios and Krishna Raj Bungalow were decorated with lights, Sabyasachi outfits were also delivered to the wedding venue. The main venue where Ranbir and Alia are all set to take the pheras, the Vastu Apartment will be decorated by tonight as wedding festivities are expected to kickstart by tomorrow.

