EXCLUSIVE: Like Rishi & Neetu Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor too will wed at RK House in April

Finally, it is happening! Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will finally walk down the aisle in April. A few days from now, Alia and Ranbir will be husband and wife. Since both of them keep their private life away from the limelight, their wedding will be a close-knit affair. The couple will tie the knot in the presence of their close and loved ones.

While destination weddings are a trend these days in Bollywood, power couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will get hitched in Mumbai itself. If you are thinking that like other Bollywood couples Ranbir and Alia too will seal the deal at one of the city's five-star Hotels, then let us tell you that you guessed it absolutely wrong. Rather the couple's venue is fixed since the day they decided to get married. And the venue is none other than Kapoor's ancestral home, which is the RK House. Apparently, the venue has been finalised by Ranbir himself. As we all know, Ranbir Kapoor was very close to his grandmother Krishna Raj Kapoor. His parents Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor got married at the RK House on January 20, 1980. Therefore, Ranbir too wants to marry his ladylove at the Chembur home. The guestlist of 450 people will be handled by Shaadi Squad wedding planners.

The close ones, who will be attending the nuptials, have been informed to keep themselves free from the 2nd week of April. Wondering why the wedding dates are not revealed yet? Well, Kapoors were keen on April end wedding, but the Bhatt family wants to do it as early as possible due to Alia Bhatt's maternal grandfather, Narendra Nath Razdan's health issues.

