EXCLUSIVE: Saif Ali Khan reveals Sara Ali Khan was first offered Jawaani Jaaneman

While Alaya F plays Saif Ali Khan's daughter in the Nitin Kakkar relationship drama, the actor reveals that his daughter Sara Ali Khan was approached for the same role. Read details.

Once the promos of Jawaani Jaaneman was launched, everyone was in for a sweet surprise. might be 49, but he looks effortlessly young in the movie. Saif plays a 40-plus man who's carefree and doesn't want to take responsibilities of a family man. Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaya F makes her big Bollywood debut with the Nitin Kakkar directorial.

But little does anyone know that the filmmaker had earlier planned the film with Saif and Sara Ali Khan. Saif confirms the news and tells us, "Yes, what had happened was that Kedarnath had almost been shelved and Sara didn't have another movie. So this film was around and being the knight in shining armour and a good daddy, I asked her if she would like to do this. She had said yes."

Then what happened after? He reasons, "Kedarnath came back on track and then, Simmba also fell in place. I only told her then that listen Sara, don't do this film. This was a backup for you. I think I could have done it with someone else but she should be working with and next. She said she would like to do that. I wouldn't want her to do a film just because it's me. It gets really complicated when it's about family."

But this isn't the only time they have been approached for a film together. "We have got at least three to five movie offers together. Sometimes, she didn't like the script, sometimes, I felt I am not interested."



