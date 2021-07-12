EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif & Emraan Hashmi to shoot for Tiger 3 in Austria, Morocco, Turkey & Russia

The Maneesh Sharma directed Tiger 3 will be shot in five countries from August over a period of 50 to 60 days. Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi among others will be a part of this schedule. Details

On February 13, Pinkvilla reported that , and the team of Maneesh Sharma directed Tiger 3 will be shooting for the action-packed espionage in multiple European countries. And now, we have learnt that team Tiger will be flying abroad to kick off the overseas leg of the film in the second half of August and will be shooting abroad non-stop for the coming two months.

“After extensive round of recce in multiple countries, the makers have decided to shoot for Tiger 3 in Austria, Morocco, Turkey and Russia apart from a brief schedule in UAE. While Tiger Zinda Hai was more of a two-location film, Tiger 3 story demands the characters to hop from one location to another, as they are racing against time to score victory in an impossible mission. It’s going to be a 50 day plus schedule for the team,” revealed a source close to the development. Salman and co. are expected to take the flight on August 12, however, Katrina is expected to join the gang towards the later part of August. The team will first shoot for some solo sequences with Salman.

Apart from the aforementioned locations, the makers at one point of time were contemplating shooting the film in Ireland, Greece, Spain and France. However, one doesn't know if the cast and crew of Tiger will travel to any these places too. “In terms of vision, it’s by far not just the biggest of the franchise, but also the biggest action film of Bollywood. The makers have roped in multiple action directors from various areas of expertise, to devise the larger-than-life action in the film. The budget is upwards of Rs 300 crore, and Aditya Chopra is clear on creating content that’s meant to be experienced on the biggest possible screen,” the source added.

The film features Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist and he will be seen playing the role of a rogue ISI agent. Interestingly, his character is being termed as “Pakistan Ka Tiger” and the film is said to be a fight between India’s Tiger and Pakistan’s Tiger. While Emraan is donning a lean avatar in the film, he will be seen sporting a salt and pepper look too, which has been kept under wraps. The overseas leg of Tiger 3 was initially planned in the month of June; however, it has been rescheduled to August owing to the second wave of Covid-19 virus across the globe.

Apart from the outdoor stint, the team will also be shooting for some portions in Mumbai at Yash Raj Studios and another ground in Goregaon. However, the exact timeline is yet to be decided on the same. Tiger 3 is written by Aditya Chopra and Shridhar Raghavan whereas the music is composed by Pritam. The film also features Ranveer Shorey in a key role as the actor gets back to playing his character of Gopi from Ek Tha Tiger.

