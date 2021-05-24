EXCLUSIVE: Pakistani Tiger vs Indian Tiger as ISI Agent Emraan Hashmi locks horn with Salman Khan in Tiger 3

It's India vs Pakistan in Tiger 3, as RAW Agent, Salman Khan gets into a battle with ISI Agent, Emraan Hashmi in this Maneesh Sharma directed espionage thriller. Details.

In March, and started shooting for the much-awaited action thriller, the Maneesh Sharma directed Tiger 3, at Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai. The duo returned to their suave spy avatar in this espionage and just days later, the antagonist, Emraan Hashmi too started shooting for his track in the film. The shoot was done with excessive security on the sets to avoid any leaks and the Yash Raj team successfully managed to pull it off. While not much is known about the plot of the film, Pinkvilla has learnt that Emraan Hashmi plays the character of an ISI agent in the film.

"Emraan Hashmi plays the role of a Pakistani agent, who is pitted against RAW official, Tiger, played by Salman Khan. It's essentially Tiger vs Tiger, as the ISI describes Emraan as Pakistan's answer to Tiger aka. Avinash Singh Rathod. If you heard the late actor Girish Karnad, say, ‘yeh kaam sirf ek admi kar sakta hai, Tiger’ it’s time to be introduced to the toughest and the only person who can play a nemesis to Tiger – ISI agent, Emraan Hashmi,” revealed a trade source. Emraan’s character is said to be street smart, badass with all traits that a suave agent commands, who gets into an ideological battle with Tiger. “His look is also far off from the negative leads we have seen. In-fact, it’s as stylish as it gets.”

It's going to be a cat and mouse race with Indian and Pakistani intelligence agencies battling it out. “You may hear a top Indian official calling the rogue agent, Tiger, back on mission by probably saying something on the lines of Tiger Ko Rokne Ke Liye…. Tiger Ko Wapis Lao,” the source informed, adding further that late actor Girish Karnad is being missed by the entire gang, as his character shared a very special bond with Tiger.

So, what happens to Katrina’s Zoya, who is also an ISI agent, but on the run with Tiger? “Well, wait and watch. Being an ISI Agent, her character has a terrific arc in Tiger 3, and the cards will be opened at the right time. But watch out for Zoya’s track in Tiger 3,” the source assured. The shoot of Tiger 3 is expected to resume by mid of June, as producer, Aditya Chopra has booked an entire ground to recreate parts of a Western country. This schedule will be followed by a marathon schedule abroad, in European countries, with some locations being the ones already explored in Ek Tha Tiger. Ranveer Shorey, who played Tiger's right hand, Gopi, in the first part, also makes a return to this world of spies after missing out on Tiger Zinda Hai.

The music of this action-packed thriller is composed by Pritam, whereas multiple stunt teams of international repute have come on board to design the action. Tiger 3 is touted to be the biggest action event of Hindi cinema, with a budget around Rs 350 crore. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more such exclusives on Tiger 3.

