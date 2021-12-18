Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif to head to Delhi for last leg of Tiger 3; 15 day shoot at real locations

After filming in Russia, Turkey, Austria and Mumbai, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are all gearing up for the final leg of their upcoming espionage thriller, Tiger 3, directed by Maneesh Sharma. According to sources, the duo will be shooting for a crucial schedule of the film in New Delhi from mid-January.

“It will be a 15-day schedule thereby calling it a film wrap for the duo. Salman and Katrina will shoot at real locations in the national capital and preparations are already underway to ensure a smooth schedule. Being an extensive schedule at real locations, the crew is well prepared to manage the huge crowd that’s expected to gather at shooting spots to get a glimpse of the actors. High level security will be in place to protect their looks from leaking,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further informs that the premise of Tiger 3 takes Tiger and Zoya across several cities of the world on what’s being touted as their deadliest mission till date. “Both Salman and Katrina are at their fittest best for this schedule. They realize that this is an important schedule for the film, and have worked towards maintaining their respective physiques too,” the source added. The Yash Raj Production is touted to be the costliest action film of Bollywood and has been shot completely in the pandemic.

“It was a challenging shoot but Aditya Chopra, Maneesh Sharma and the entire crew have left no stone unturned to give a world class experience to the audience. The scale is humongous with action being taken to the next level. Be assured, a glimpse of Tiger and the audience will want to celebrate their Bhai on the big screen and increase their anticipation further around the release date announced by YRF,” the source added.

The Tiger franchise kicked off in 2012 with Ek Tha Tiger, followed by Tiger Zinda Hai in 2017. Both the parts proved to be humongous blockbusters at the box-office with an aggregate total of Rs 520 crore. In Tiger 3, Emraan Hashmi will be seen as antagonist alongside Salman. As reported by Pinkvilla before, he plays the character of an ISI agent, who is addressed as Pakistan’s answer to Tiger aka Avinash Singh Rathore. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

