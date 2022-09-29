EXCLUSIVE: Sanjay Dutt to feature in an action-drama next; To co-produce it with Deepak Mukut

Sanjay Dutt, who was last seen as the antagonist in Karan Malhotra’s Shamshera, with Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor, will next feature in director Vivek Chauhan’s Ahmed Khan backed Baap with Mithun Chakraborty, Jackie Shroff and Sunny Deol. They have already shot for a major portion of the movie, and will resume filming from October this year. Pinkvilla has now learnt that Dutt has given a nod to another project. We have heard that the Khal Nayak actor is collaborating with producer Deepak Mukut for an action-drama.

“Sanjay and Deepak have been wanting to collaborate for a while, and have finally found a script that they would like to bring alive on the big screen. While Sanjay and Deepak will be producing the movie together, the former will also feature in the film. Meanwhile, pre-production work on this yet-untitled project has already begun including the music. It is likely to go on the floors this year, and an official announcement will be made once the complete cast is locked,” informs a source close to the development.