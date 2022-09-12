EXCLUSIVE: Sanjay Dutt locked for Vijay’s next with Lokesh Kanagaraj – Charges Rs 10 crore
On June 21, we were the first to report that Thalapathy Vijay will be playing the role of a gangster in his 40s in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s next with a salt and pepper look. We also revealed that the character shades and presentation will be on the lines of Rajinikanth in Baasha. And now, we have got another exclusive update on Thalapathy 67. According to our sources, Lokesh Kanagaraj has locked Sanjay Dutt to play the antagonist of this gangster-based action thriller.
“The script demands the presence of multiple powerful villains and who better than Sanjay Dutt to play one of the many baddies in this yet untitled film. Lokesh has been in conversation with Sanjay Dutt for a while now and things have finally fallen in place. The actor is been paid a gigantic amount of Rs 10 crore to act in the film,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that Sanjay Dutt’s presence will add a Pan India flavor to this film.
“It’s going to be a Pan India release. Lokesh Kanagaraj is slowly getting fame in the Northern belt after the release of Vikram and he is planning to take things a notch higher with Vijay’s next. It’s a slow and steady process for Vijay as well to make a mark in the Hindi belts. This one will be his biggest release in the Hindi market,” the source informed, adding that the shooting is expected to commence by October/November this year.
Buzz is, Prithviraj too will be playing a negative role in the Lokesh Kanagaraj film, however, our source insists that paperwork is yet to be done and the Malayalam superstar is right now merely on Lokesh’s wish list. Thalapathy 67 will be targeting a Diwali 2023 release. It would be the second release of the year for Vijay after Varisu, which is slated for a January 2023 opening. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
