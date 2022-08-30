EXCLUSIVE: Sanjay Dutt changes his car plate number from 4545 to 2999; Here's why

Over the years, we have seen the obsession of our celebrities over numbers. Despite being well-educated & successful, our beloved Bollywood actors are way too superstitious. They sure might have their reasons.

The Agneepath actor Sanjay Dutt is passionate about luxurious cars and as we all know, he owns many cars like every other Bollywood star. It has been ages to Sanju Baba always favouring the number '4545' for all his cars which sums up to '9'. But not anymore! A source close to Sanjay Dutt told Pinkvilla, "Baba's astrologer adviced him to change the number from 4545 to 2999. It will help him personally & professionally as well."

The source continued to say, "Baba booked yet another luxurious Mercedes car for him, a month ago, and this time he requested for a new number. You will get to see it soon."

Sanjay Dutt was born on July 29 & therefore, the new number 2999 (for better life). If you remember, after his release from prison in February 2016, he requested Director Omung that he will start kickstart shooting for film Bhoomi on January 29, 2017 as he wanted to start the new chapter of his life on that particular day.

Sanjay Dutt owns a number of hotwheels, from a Ferrari 599 to a two-seater Audi R8 and a lavish Porsche SUV. Interestingly, the actor had a fixation for the number 4545 on the number plate for all his cars. When Sanjay Dutt turned father for a second time with the birth of twins Shahraan and Iqra, he decided to gift his wife yet another expensive car. He celebrated the occasion by gifting Maanyata a grand Rolls Royce Ghost, which came with the 4545 number plate.

We wonder, if he will favour changing the number 4545 to 2999 of previous hotwheels too.

